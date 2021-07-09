Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Viacom18 Studios to co-produce Hrithik, Deepika-starrer ‘Fighter’

Viacom18 Studios to co-produce Hrithik, Deepika-starrer ‘Fighter’

Premium
The film will be part of an ‘aerial action franchise’ and is slated for release in 2022.
2 min read . 10:59 AM IST Lata Jha

  • A clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by 2022 though some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases shall resume later this year

New Delhi: Viacom18 Studios will co-produce upcoming Hindi film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, the company said in a statement, will be part of an ‘aerial action franchise’ and is slated for release in 2022.

New Delhi: Viacom18 Studios will co-produce upcoming Hindi film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, the company said in a statement, will be part of an ‘aerial action franchise’ and is slated for release in 2022.

"An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It’s never been done in India," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

"An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It’s never been done in India," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Fighter, Viacom18 said, is designed for a global audience and is expected to be shot at locations across the world, though the story is truly Indian and salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces.

“With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," director Anand said in a statement.

To be sure, a clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by 2022 though some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases shall resume later this year. Trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet big supply.

Making for the biggest line-up ever in recent times, the year will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, among others.

With budgets over 100 crore and some touching the 200 crore mark, these films will play an important role in making audiences see the value of big-screen experiences besides giving producers enough time to get over the few bumps and delays that have spilled over into 2021 from the previous year.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Five actions India’s new health minister should take to ...

Premium

Biden to target railroads, ocean shipping in executive order

Premium

5 defence stocks to look at as China flexes muscles

Premium

Should you get a registered investment adviser?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!