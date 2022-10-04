Viacom18 to show Fifa World Cup free on Jio Cinema app

The commentary for the games will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the games will be telecast free of cost to consumers, said Jayaraj, in an interview. “So there is no subscription fees that anybody needs to pay. You can just download the app and start watching football," he said. Viacom18 clinched the deal to telecast Fifa matches in the Indian subcontinent last year. The 2018 Fifa World Cup was telecast by Sony.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}