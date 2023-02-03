Viacom18’s free IPL streaming queers pitch for rivals
The subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) market will find it challenging, and the competition is likely to get skewed towards larger players when a premium property is made available for free.
NEW DELHI : With Viacom18 planning to live stream the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) free-for-all on JioCinema, rival video streaming platforms and broadcast networks are likely to face some pressure on their ad revenues, said experts.
