Viacom18’s free IPL streaming queers pitch for rivals

To be sure, several media industry experts remain optimistic about the strategy. “Since IPL will stream for free, it will lead to the addition of viewers. Also, knowing the Jio ways of working, they will ensure that it reaches the broadest possible audience and penetrates deep into the geographies. It may not be profitable in the first year itself but their focus would be more on trials and boosting reach than the subscription revenues," Sujata Dwibedy, chief investment officer, Amplifi, dentsu India said. “On the other hand, the advertising spends are ROI-driven now, and the startup funds have dried up so advertisers will ask for rationale and value for the rates. The usual sponsors will be a part, though some of the new start-up tech platforms may withdraw," Dwibedy added. She pointed out that with the NTO(new tariff order), consumers have anyway been selective in their channel subscription buys and sports is one of the most expensive genres. “Many households used to specifically pick it up during IPL or World Cup. Viewers usually prefer the free option so there will be an impact," Dwibedy said.