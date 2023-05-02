Vice Media Prepares to File for Bankruptcy
- Move would mark a fall from grace for once-hot media startup
Vice Media is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as within the next several days, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would mark a major fall from grace for a once-hot media startup that was valued at $5.7 billion at its peak.
Vice, whose assets include Vice News, Vice TV, Refinery29 and Motherboard, has struggled for years to find growth. The company has been looking to sell itself, but a deal hasn’t materialized, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Its chief executive, Nancy Dubuc, departed earlier this year, and last week the company announced it would be restructuring its news division, ending its Vice World News Tonight show and shutting down the Vice World News brand.
It remains possible that Vice might find a buyer and avert bankruptcy, the people said.
“Vice Media Group has been engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and planning," a spokesman wrote in a statement Monday. “The company, its board, and stakeholders continue to be focused on finding the best path for the company."
Following a bankruptcy filing, which the people expect could come in the next week, Vice would seek to sell itself through a court-supervised sale process in bankruptcy, allowing it to remain in business rather than being sold for parts and liquidated, the people said. Fortress Investment Group, as the largest senior lender to Vice, could take control after Vice exits bankruptcy, unless a white-knight buyer emerges, they said.
The New York Times earlier Monday reported that Vice was preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Vice’s downfall is emblematic of the tough times that new media companies that raised money at sky-high valuations have had as they tried to navigate a difficult advertising environment where most ad dollars go to Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Alphabet’s Google. Last month, BuzzFeed announced it was closing its news division after it continued to lose money.
The media company has been in arrears to many of its vendors, and recently obtained a $30 million lifeline from Fortress to help it get through a sale process, the Journal previously reported.