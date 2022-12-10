Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ to release on 1 December 2023

Films on patriotism have done well in theatres earlier. Producers are also enthused by the response films like Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl and Shershaah have seen on video streaming services lately. Trade experts say the patriotic film genre is here to stay, not just because people love stories of inspiring figures but given that cinema has always reflected the mood of the nation, one that is driven by the current government, is definitely wearing its patriotism on its sleeve.