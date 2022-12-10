Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ to release on 1 December 2023

Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Meghna Gulzar, will release in cinemas on 1 December 2023
Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Meghna Gulzar, will release in cinemas on 1 December 2023. The biographical drama also features Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.
The film will be the latest addition to the slate of nationalist offerings Bollywood has lined up for the coming months—from war dramas to period sagas and mythological tales. Ronnie Screwvala is producing two war films—Pippa on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who fought in the 1971 war and Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut.
Kartik Aaryan will play an air force pilot in a film titled Captain India, as will Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Actor Randeep Hooda will play the title role in a film based on the life of activist and politician Veer Savarkar called Swatantra Veer Savarkar to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Films on patriotism have done well in theatres earlier. Producers are also enthused by the response films like Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl and Shershaah have seen on video streaming services lately. Trade experts say the patriotic film genre is here to stay, not just because people love stories of inspiring figures but given that cinema has always reflected the mood of the nation, one that is driven by the current government, is definitely wearing its patriotism on its sleeve.
These films have a good track record, especially with stars like Akshay Kumar. People want value for money. Plus there is that feeling of community draw and an adrenaline rush that national pride brings. There are different genres of patriotic movies coming up, from biopics to sports films to commercial entertainers.
A senior studio executive, who requested anonymity, admitted it makes business sense to invest in these films because of their ability to take people’s minds off everyday troubles and as they work well for the masses.
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.