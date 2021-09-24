NEW DELHI: Sardar Udham, a biographical drama on the life of the freedom fighter, has joined the list of films skipping the wait for theatres to reopen across India and will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video this October. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Sarkar and Lahiri’s previous film Gulabo Sitabo was the first Bollywood title to bypass theatrical release in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic last year, setting a trend that several others were compelled to follow.

“The untold heroic story of Udham Singh needed to be narrated to the world and we are certain that our viewers across the spectrum will be inspired by this film that honours the life of one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history," Vijay Subramaniam, former director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement, also pointing to the partnership with Sarkar and Lahiri.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, the delay in reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra has thrown most Bollywood schedules off gear, forcing some producers to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Most studios have desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release till the state opens up and more restrictions are eased.

Earlier this year, Netflix acquired Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, and has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

