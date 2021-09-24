Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’ to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, the delay in reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra has thrown most Bollywood schedules off gear, forcing some producers to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Most studios have desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release till the state opens up and more restrictions are eased.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}