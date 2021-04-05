OPEN APP
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor on Monday informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his current health condition.

Vicky wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

He further urged the people who came in contact with him to get tested and wrote, "I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

