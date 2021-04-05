Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19

Premium
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal spotted at Bandra in Mumbai,
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Staff Writer

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his current health condition.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor on Monday informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor on Monday informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his current health condition.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his current health condition.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Vicky wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

He further urged the people who came in contact with him to get tested and wrote, "I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.