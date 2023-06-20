BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, released their first single album '2 Cool 4 Skool' on June 12, 2013.

A fan edit of BTS’s choreography has gone viral on the internet. It shows the South Korean boy band ‘dancing’ to the song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

The clip was shared on Instagram by jjkxy.01. The video begins to show BTS in a dance practice session. As they are dancing, the song Radha Kaise Na Jale is edited over it. The beats of the song fits perfectly with the choreography.

This post was shared on June 4. Since being shared, it has been liked over two lakh times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

BTS -- also comprising group leader RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- released their debut album on June 12, 2023. The septet, known for hit songs such as "Boy With Luv", "Blood Sweat Tears", "ON", and "Dynamite", are currently on a hiatus and hope to reconvene as a unit in 2025.

Earlier, K-pop sensation BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary and band members RM, Jin and Jimin have written special letters to their fans.

One of the fans wrote,"Bhai inke dance steps har gane pe kaise fit ho jate hai 🤔'. Another user wrote,"Every choreo of them fits in any Hindi songs."

“Inko sabko bollywood aur India ke baare mai sab kuch pata hai.." wrote a user.

BTS anniversary is a massive pop culture event in South Korea with the country planning a series of events to celebrate the band that has been credited with putting their culture and music on the global map.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, posted the letter for BTS ARMY, as the bands fans are known across the globe, on fan community forum Weverse.