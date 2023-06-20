Video of BTS ‘dancing’ to Radha Kaise Na Jale, netizens react | Watch2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 09:48 PM IST
K-pop sensation BTS celebrates their 10th anniversary with special letters from band members. BTS, known for hit songs like ‘Dynamite’, plans to reconvene in 2025 after a current hiatus
BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, released their first single album '2 Cool 4 Skool' on June 12, 2013.
