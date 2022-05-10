Video streaming apps raise budgets for ad-led model

According to Neeraj Sharma, managing director, communications, media, and technology at Accenture India, advertising-based video on demand (AVoD) has the potential to dwarf subscription video on demand (SVoD) as advertising budgets keep moving towards digital. “In India, all major platforms have announced expansive content pipeline and investments in regional content are growing even faster. In the past five years, content investments have grown massively in India and they continue to rise because the market is still growing aggressively and all the big players have a need to hold on to and grow the consumer base. The dip in content investments at a global level seems to be a temporary phase," Sharma said.