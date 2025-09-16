Streaming to gaming — that's how OTTs want to keep viewers hooked

Video streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with gaming by building their own solutions or partnering with gaming companies to boost user engagement and time spent on their apps.

The goal is to keep audiences engaged even when they aren’t watching a particular show or film, and extend a viewer's journey on the app beyond passive watching. Entertainment industry experts say the move also helps explore a new category of intellectual properties (IP) that can be monetized by these platforms in the long term.

Global players like Netflix and homegrown services such as Chaupal and Prasar Bharati’s WAVES have added casual games within their apps. Actor Ajay Devgn’s newly launched Lens Vault Studios also plans to dabble in gamified storytelling alongside films and OTT originals.

“Games are mainly targeted at the 18–40 age group, as this demographic is most familiar with and engaged in gaming formats," said Mahesh K. Sharma, president—strategic partnerships at Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

“For OTT platforms, gaming provides an additional touchpoint to keep users active on the app, thereby deepening engagement and improving retention," Sharma added.

The company is working on a full-fledged gaming integration within the app and plans to partner with gaming partners for a catalogue of engaging and easy-to-play titles.

Most OTT platforms are starting with lightweight, casual games that can be picked up in seconds and do not need gaming consoles or big downloads, according to Munish Vaid, vice-president, Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm. “In the longer term, the real win is IP loyalty. For example, a hit series that drops a quick game between seasons will help to keep the fans engaged and can keep the conversation going," Vaid said.

India has emerged as the world’s largest mobile gaming market, with over 8 billion game downloads recorded in FY2024-25, said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India.

“Rather than developing standalone games, OTT platforms are embedding lightweight, HTML5-based casual games such as puzzles, arcade titles, board games, sports, and racing that launch with a single tap and require no additional downloads. This approach keeps app sizes minimal and delivers a smooth, uninterrupted experience, allowing users to play games without leaving the streaming environment," Mantha pointed out.

Kaushik Das, founder and CEO, AAONXT, which specialises in Odia content, said many of the early experiments have been bundled into existing subscriptions as a value-add, essentially giving subscribers more reasons to stay loyal. Others are exploring ad-supported formats, especially casual games where advertising integrates seamlessly.

Meanwhile, Netflix, in a letter to shareholders to announce Q2 earnings, said it continues to invest in immersive, narrative games based on its IP. During the quarter, it launched “Thronglets", a game featured in “Black Mirror: Plaything", and expanded “Squid Game: Unleashed" with new rewards tied to season three.

According to industry experts, Netflix has seen mixed results for games so far, which is why it is now focusing on licensing existing titles and exploring tie-ins with existing IP.

Experts also warn that weaving casual games into a narrative may dilute the core experience for OTT viewers. Devyani Ozarde, managing director and lead—media and entertainment, Accenture in India said unless gaming is deeply woven into the narrative, like a Squid Game-style interactive format, it rarely delivers meaningful return on investment in brand building or sustained engagement.

To be sure, OTT investment in gaming is currently at a nascent stage, and the strategy is seen as more complementary to driving subscribers and improving engagement on the service than generating substantial returns on investment. Investments could vary based on platforms' overall budgets, ranging from ₹30-40 lakh to a crore, barring foreign players like Netflix.

Casual gaming resonates strongly with OTT’s core demographic—young, mobile-savvy, and highly engaged users. While the time spent on these games continues to grow, it remains complementary to dedicated gaming apps.

The primary goal is to create multiple engagement touchpoints within the app ecosystem and unlock new monetization avenues, including rewarded and interstitial advertising, brand tie-ins, sponsorships, and potential in-game purchases in the future.