Streaming to gaming — that's how OTTs want to keep viewers hooked
Summary
Video streaming services are adopting casual gaming to improve audience engagement and retention as they explore new monetization avenues and enhancing their content offerings. Will this dilute the core experience on OTTs?
Video streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with gaming by building their own solutions or partnering with gaming companies to boost user engagement and time spent on their apps.
