Video streaming industry divided over contours of creative liberties

“The TV industry is used to certain restrictions and complying with boundaries comes naturally to them, whereas here, people want to experiment and push the envelope and will fight tooth and nail to make sure they are heard," the person said, adding that it is unlikely that the two bodies will ever come together, except in case of “some kind of a catastrophic event". While his own platform, like many others, has mostly hosted family content, the person said, he would like to know he has “retained the freedom to experiment when he wants.".