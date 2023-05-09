OTT apps roll out ad-backed models to keep prices low2 min read 09 May 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Industry insiders said production budgets for ad-supported content can be nearly 40% lower than long-format subscription video on demand (SVoD) shows.
With video streaming platforms realizing that subscription alone may not be sufficient for sustained business growth, they are increasingly adopting ad-supported models to cater to the price-sensitive Indian audience, said experts.
