Video streaming platforms look to improve revenue

“Our log-in is specific to a mobile number, and we allow only two devices to be linked to it at a time. However, we know India is a country where people play around with these things, and extreme restrictions can harm user engagement. We need to build our subscriber base at the moment," Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of the OTT platform Planet Marathi said. Netflix’s recent move to allow users sharing accounts to transfer their viewing and browsing history to a new paid account is just another way to ensure the platform doesn’t lose premium customers in case some of them stop sharing accounts, Bardapukar said. “Throughout (these) life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership," Tim Kosztin, product manager at Netflix wrote in a blog last month. “No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off," he added. The company did not respond to Mint’s queries on how streaming service plans to improve revenue. Ad-supported models and presence on aggregator networks can help OTT players improve profitability, said Neeraj Sharma, MD, communications, media and technology, Accenture India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}