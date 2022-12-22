Video streaming platforms up marketing game for direct-to-digital films

Song releases, social activations, on-ground marketing - these have been a part of a movie’s promotion for long, but the addition of influencers and content creators to the marketing mix has added a new level to the efforts, Jitendra Hirawat, director at digital agency SoCheers Films said. For Netflix’s Darlings, there was a lot of focus on digital videos on Instagram and YouTube while Disney+ Hotstar too looked at influencer activities for Govinda Naam Mera alongside releasing videos, so the scale and level of marketing is definitely focused on social media. OTT content marketing is based on user behaviour and artificial intelligence, making the efforts more successful, said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer at digital agency White Rivers Media. “In OTT advertising, memes also work across multiple genres of content as people relate with them and even share them further. The OTT marketing posts may also include moment marketing and insights like ‘Did You Know?’ or even behind-the-scenes snippets to enrich viewer experience," Kothari said.