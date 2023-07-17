OTT services woo viewers with free premium content

OTT services woo viewers with free premium content1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Experts say this strategy may not bring much to cos, as ad spending in India is mostly directed at Google or YouTube
Experts say this strategy may not bring much to cos, as ad spending in India is mostly directed at Google or YouTube
New Delhi: Video streaming services are increasingly diversifying their offerings with more free content following the realization that relying solely on subscriptions will not be enough to sustain the over-the-top (OTT) business.
New Delhi: Video streaming services are increasingly diversifying their offerings with more free content following the realization that relying solely on subscriptions will not be enough to sustain the over-the-top (OTT) business.
For example, JioCinema has made local language programming, including new movies and shows, available for free, while Disney+Hotstar is offering premium sports events at no cost to mobile users.Amazon has followed suit, streaming international content on its free service miniTV.
For example, JioCinema has made local language programming, including new movies and shows, available for free, while Disney+Hotstar is offering premium sports events at no cost to mobile users.Amazon has followed suit, streaming international content on its free service miniTV.
However, industry experts said this strategy may not generate substantial profits for the companies, considering that digital ad spending in India is primarily directed at Google or YouTube. Consequently, new films or high-profile shows are typically not free. Therefore, production houses have been increasingly concentrating on creating cost-effective, high-volume shows rather than premium, large-scale programmes.
“This will happen even more frequently, going forward, as platforms are still in the customer acquisition game and these are tried and tested strategies that make sense in India," said a senior executive of a streaming platform. However, services are spoiling consumers, and the value of premium content declines when it streams for free, he said. “Technically, even on linear television, programming isn’t free."
A senior executive of a content studio said with a pressure to build the bottomline, all the OTT platforms have realised that catering to premium audiences with disposable income may not be enough. “The market is in disarray and production houses are being asked to create shows with 40-50 episodes for around ₹30 lakh per episode. Around 70% of talks are geared towards that kind of content," the person added.
Queries to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar did not elicit any response.
Considering that OTT is still in its nascent stages in a vast untapped market like India companies must identify, explore, and capitalize on this considerable appetite for the streaming services, , said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India. “Our ad-supported model drives viewership and revenue as audience appetite for quality content is growing. AVoD content drives the top funnel with a nudge to upgrade to an SVoD pack for a better experience. And, exclusive content enables us to have a healthy funnel from AVoD to SVoD," Kalra added.
The platform that has dubbed versions of over 200 international films, has also launched Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi and other languages, besides readying a line-up of films and web series like Lakadbaggha and Sarvam Shakti Mayam, to be launched over the coming months.
To be sure, there isn’t enough advertising money to sustain the kind of spends that platforms like JioCinema and Amazon miniTV are allocating to acquire or create free content. Media and entertainment industry experts point out that platforms like MX Player have already struggled with the model in the past. Further, there is even greater need to market and promote free content to grab eyeballs. “Unlike TV, where pay channels garner maximum viewership and advertising, companies like Google and Facebook take up 60-70% of all digital advertising. Plus, at the end of the day, advertisers look for impressions," said Anuj Gandhi, media analyst and founder of Plug and Play Entertainment, a media tech start-up referring to the high likelihood of any content getting lost given the clutter in the OTT ecosystem.
.