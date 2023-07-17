OTT services woo viewers with free premium content

To be sure, there isn’t enough advertising money to sustain the kind of spends that platforms like JioCinema and Amazon miniTV are allocating to acquire or create free content. Media and entertainment industry experts point out that platforms like MX Player have already struggled with the model in the past. Further, there is even greater need to market and promote free content to grab eyeballs. “Unlike TV, where pay channels garner maximum viewership and advertising, companies like Google and Facebook take up 60-70% of all digital advertising. Plus, at the end of the day, advertisers look for impressions," said Anuj Gandhi, media analyst and founder of Plug and Play Entertainment, a media tech start-up referring to the high likelihood of any content getting lost given the clutter in the OTT ecosystem.

