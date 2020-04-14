NEW DELHI : The array of video streaming platforms in India is finding a big opportunity in catering to young and old audiences as families stay locked up at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially seen as niche services appealing primarily to urban, millennial crowds, these video streaming platforms have discovered a new audience in the 40-plus generation that is lapping up old classics—both films and television shows—even as other avenues of entertainment remain out of reach.

“We have definitely seen good spike in consumption of classics over the past three weeks across genres, be it comedy, action or romance," said Hiren Gada, chief executive officer at Shemaroo Entertainment that not only offers movies for free on YouTube, but has its own streaming service ShemarooMe available across platforms like Google Play Store, Apple Appstore, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Jio Cinema, Tata Sky and so on.

Gada said there has been a 50-200% increase in consumption of classics and the titles resonating most with families as a group include Mughal-E-Azam, Pakeezah, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, Padosan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dulhe Raja and even TV shows like Ye Jo Hai Zindagi and Full Tension.

Meanwhile, American streaming service Netflix continues to see classic sitcom Friends first aired in the early 1990s, trend in its top 10 list for India.

Rival service Amazon Prime Video did not respond to Mint’s queries but has an exhaustive library of old Bollywood hits including Sholay, Anand, Golmaal, Chupke Chupke, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Andaz Apna Apna, among others.

“We see it as a bonding mechanism for families," Gada said. “Given that everyone is at home and looking to do things together, this is a way for youngsters to engage with their elders."

According to a report released jointly by television monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen earlier this month, smartphone usage in the 35-44 age category saw an 18% rise in consumption within two weeks of the national lockdown.