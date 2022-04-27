Video streaming services take to an ad-supported business model

“Subscriptions can never be sufficient for any service to grow in India, be it news, digital media or television and the advertising business is very significant around the world, contributing 66-75% of revenue depending on market," said Chanpreet Arora, head- AVoD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures. AVoD refers to advertising-led video on demand services. Voot has launched two new free shows this month to reach out specifically to male audiences across metros and tier-one and tier-two cities. The idea behind unpaid content is to build reach and engagement, which can then convert into brand loyalty, with 10-20% of users eventually subscribing, Arora said.