Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ crosses ₹50 crore mark at box office
In a remarkable feat, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial '12th Fail' has crossed the 50 crores nett mark in its sixth week, totalling ₹50.68 crore nett signalling a resounding success for content-driven cinema, said the makers of the film
Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed ‘12th Fail’ has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the box office collections, the makers of the film said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message