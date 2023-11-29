Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ crosses 50 crore mark at box office

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed ‘12th Fail’ has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the box office collections, the makers of the film said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie ‘12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film was released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The movie also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

"In a remarkable feat, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial '12th Fail' has crossed the 50 crores nett mark in its sixth week, totalling ₹50.68 crore nett signalling a resounding success for content-driven cinema. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, this real-life tale has not only captured hearts but also emerged as a triumph at the box office," the makers said in a statement.

Last week, actor Vikrant Massey said in a statement that the film '12th Fail' has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and many more.

Earlier, on working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

A major chunk of the film's portion was shot in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

Earlier in a statement, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: “In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connection when it comes out in theatres."

