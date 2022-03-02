Vidya Balan’s new film to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a comedy horror film from Priyadarshan, which served as a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993), in the role of a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder won her much acclaim. Her career took yet another turn in 2009 when R.Balki cast her in his comedy-drama Paa where she played a single mother struggling with her son's (played by Amitabh Bachchan) progeria. Abhishek Chaubey's black comedy Ishqiya (2010), where she starred as a manipulative widow in a village in Uttar Pradesh, No One Killed Jessica, a thriller based on the murder of Jessica Lal and co-starring Rani Mukerji, and The Dirty Picture (2011), a drama based on the controversial Indian actress Silk Smitha, proved to be critical and commercial successes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}