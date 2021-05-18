NEW DELHI : Bollywood film Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, will premiere on video streaming service Amazon Prime next month. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the film stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi alongside Balan.

While the resumption of film releases in theatres earlier this year was meant to bring an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are taking the streaming services route for finished projects that may not find adequate release in the near future with most cinemas shut indefinitely for the time being.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away anytime soon, despite theatre owners urging film-makers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry. Further, the economics make sense. Producers may not see sense in spending an additional ₹8 crore- ₹10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of ₹15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around ₹20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs.

Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train premiered on Netflix this February. The service has also grabbed Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba. Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will also be available on Amazon.

“After the successful and much-loved collaboration for Shakuntala Devi in 2020, I am delighted to partner once again with Amazon Prime Video as we take Abundantia Entertainment’s latest film to the world. Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject will make for compelling watch," Vikram Malhotra, producer and chief executive officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement.

