Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away anytime soon, despite theatre owners urging film-makers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry. Further, the economics make sense. Producers may not see sense in spending an additional ₹8 crore- ₹10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of ₹15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around ₹20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs.