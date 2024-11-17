OTT viewership for TV shows surges amid changing consumer habits
SummaryTop linear TV shows like Bigg Boss and Indian Idol see 40-50% of their viewership coming from digital platforms, driven by catch-up content and loyal fans. Although linear TV remains core to advertising, OTT viewership is growing significantly.
Top traditional television shows such as Bigg Boss, Indian Idol, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Anupamaa, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are getting a substantial chunk of the total viewership - about 40-50% - from the respective digital platforms owned by the TV networks, when they are streamed as catch-up content.