India has gotten used to staying indoors, as is evident from the slow pace of growth in television viewership and stable smartphone usage in the seventh week of the covid-19-induced lockdown. TV viewership grew 29% during the period compared to the pre-covid days, the third consecutive decline in weekly growth from 31% in week six and 40% in week five. The overall reach and average time spent has also come down by 1% compared to seven days earlier.

Currently, 46% of all viewers watch television on all days, the same as last week. However, prime-time and non-prime-time slots have fallen by 1% and 4%, respectively, compared to the sixth week of disruption.

But the week saw the highest spike in daily time spent on smartphones at 16%, to the pre-covid period. Users now spend an average of four hours on their smartphones per day, while data consumed per day per user has grown by 21%. This growth was driven by metros that have alone witnessed 19% increase in time spent per user per week, with the 35-44 age group accounting for 23% growth, with women alone recording 16%.

The findings were part of the seventh report by television viewership monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) and data measurement firm Nielsen on TV viewership and smartphone usage. Barc and Nielsen have considered January as the pre-covid period, and compared it with data in mid-April.

News viewership grew 166% after a 195% surge in week five. Movie viewership rose 51% rise versus week five’s 67%, and infotainment was up 40% spike against 48% earlier.

Advertising free commercial time dropped 6% week-on-week, but there was 9% increase in advertiser count.

Chatting and voice features comprised the majority of time spent on smartphones (18%), followed by phone and utility features (16%), social networking (15%) and video streaming (15%). Education and videoconferencing-related apps saw a 52% rise and six times growth in time spent.

