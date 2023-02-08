Vijay announces new film ‘Leo’
Vijay‘s new film Leo will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who had earlier collaborated with him on Master
Tamil film star Vijay has announced his new film Leo to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. Vijay and Kanagaraj have earlier collaborated on Master.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×