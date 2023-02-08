Vijay announces new film ‘Leo’

In more recent years, Vijay has been seen in action drama Jilla released in 2014 and AR Murugadoss-directed action thriller Kaththi. It was followed by action-thrillers Theri and Mersal, both directed by Atlee. In 2018, Vijay’s political film Sarkar directed by AR Murugadoss, broke several collection records and entered the Rs. 100 crore club within two days. This was followed by Bigil in 2019, directed by Atlee, a football action film. Master produced by Xavier Britto, was originally scheduled to be released on 9 April 2020 but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, finally releasing in 2021.

