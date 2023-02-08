Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Vijay announces new film ‘Leo’

Vijay announces new film ‘Leo’

1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Lata Jha
Besides Vijay, the film also feature Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

Vijay‘s new film Leo will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who had earlier collaborated with him on Master

Tamil film star Vijay has announced his new film Leo to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. Vijay and Kanagaraj have earlier collaborated on Master.

The film will also feature Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

Having started his film career as a child actor in Vetri (1984), Vijay was seen in films such as Kudumbam (1984), Vasantha Raagam (1986), Sattam Oru Vilayaattu (1987) and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988). He also performed in Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985) as a co-star to Rajinikanth, who was the lead actor.

Vijay started to play lead roles at the age of 18 starting with Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) and then appeared in films like Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva and Coimbatore Mappillai. In the 1990s, he appeared in the Vikraman-directed Poove Unakkaga, Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen which received positive response from critics, and Love Today, which was liked by audiences.

In the 2000s, he delivered other commercial successes such as Kannukkul Nilavu, Kushi, Priyamaanavale, Friends, Badri and Shahjahan. In 2002, he starred in the action film Thamizhan alongside Priyanka Chopra and later featured in the romantic film Youth and the action film Bagavathi.

In more recent years, Vijay has been seen in action drama Jilla released in 2014 and AR Murugadoss-directed action thriller Kaththi. It was followed by action-thrillers Theri and Mersal, both directed by Atlee. In 2018, Vijay’s political film Sarkar directed by AR Murugadoss, broke several collection records and entered the Rs. 100 crore club within two days. This was followed by Bigil in 2019, directed by Atlee, a football action film. Master produced by Xavier Britto, was originally scheduled to be released on 9 April 2020 but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, finally releasing in 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
