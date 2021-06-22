NEW DELHI: Actor Vijay has announced his next film titled Beast to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Touted to be an action thriller, it stars Pooja Hegde, along with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in supporting roles.

Vijay’s previous film Master that had released in cinemas for Pongal this January had set the stage for box office recovery, before the second covid wave hit India, earning collections of Rs162 crore, according to trade website Box Office India. The film easily beat the numbers of Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, the other hit of the season that ended up with net earnings of around Rs115 crore and is second in line as far as post-covid movie releases go though it released only in one language compared to the three original and dubbed versions of Master. These are the only two films to have crossed the Rs100 crore mark in India post the pandemic.

The biggest market for Master starring Vijay was Tamil Nadu where it is one of the few films to have crossed the Rs100 crore mark with earnings of Rs107 crore. This sort of performance would have been considered good even under normal circumstances but becomes excellent in a post-pandemic scenario, Box Office India said. Other than that, the action drama made Rs24.50 crore in Telugu-speaking belts in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions, Rs13.50 crore in Karnataka, Rs11 crore in Kerala and Rs6.50 crore in the Hindi circuits. The film did lose some ground though because of an early digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

To be sure, Master was the first big-budget local offering in Indian theatres after the covid-19 lockdown. In the run-up to its release, ticketing site BookMyShow had notched up a million advance ticket sales, making for 80% of total ticket sales of Vijay’s previous film Bigil. Master, also the most tweeted-about film on India Twitter in 2020, had declined plum offers from video-streaming platforms, preferring to wait for a theatrical release.

