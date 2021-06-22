Vijay announces next Tamil film

Vijay’s previous film Master that had released in cinemas for Pongal this January had set the stage for box office recovery, before the second covid wave hit India, earning collections of Rs162 crore, according to trade website Box Office India. The film easily beat the numbers of Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, the other hit of the season that ended up with net earnings of around Rs115 crore and is second in line as far as post-covid movie releases go though it released only in one language compared to the three original and dubbed versions of Master. These are the only two films to have crossed the Rs100 crore mark in India post the pandemic.

