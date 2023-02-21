Vijay Deverakonda announces new film with director Parasuram
Deverakonda was last seen in action drama Liger. The actor made his debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila, and gained recognition for a supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam
New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a new film to be directed by Parasuram, with whom he had earlier collaborated on Geetha Govindam. The film will be co-produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. Deverakonda was last seen in action drama Liger.
