Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ may ride high on Telugu film wave

“Theatre owners are pretty confident that this is one film that should open big, especially in the south but also in the north where the trailer has been loved. The overall package is pretty appealing, with lots of action and an aggressive male lead who is already known," said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. Mohan said Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy has been discovered and watched by young Hindi-speaking audiences on OTT, ensuring he already commands a fan base in north India. The Dharma brand and ground-level marketing with the team visiting states like Punjab, Gujarat and Bihar over the past few weeks has helped further.