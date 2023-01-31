Home / Industry / Media /  Vijay Deverakonda to be seen in new Gowtam Tinnanuri film
Actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a new film to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for Telugu sports drama Jersey that was also remade in Hindi. Deverakonda was last seen in action drama Liger that was co-produced by Karan Johar.

Deverakonda debuted in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila, and gained recognition for a supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam (2015). He also played the lead role in the 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu and gained recognition for films such as Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), Taxiwaala (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). He owns King of the Hill Entertainment, a film production company, which produced its first film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha in 2019.

The past few months have seen several actors breach linguistic and geographical borders to debut in films not in their native tongues.

While south Indian actors like Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna have signed up for Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone are working in what are primarily Telugu language films. The transition is part of the move to create films for pan-India audiences made either by Bollywood or southern film studios but to be released in multiple dubbed languages for reach across markets.

While Hindi film actors have realised the appeal of these large-scale southern films, south Indian actors are also keen to look beyond their core base. Prabhas’ Adipurush and the untitled film with Padukone are a few upcoming titles that will see actors crossing over to other languages.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and more recent films have built on the trend.

