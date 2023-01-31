Vijay Deverakonda to be seen in new Gowtam Tinnanuri film1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Deverakonda, who debuted in 2011, was last seen in action drama Liger that was co-produced by Karan Johar.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a new film to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for Telugu sports drama Jersey that was also remade in Hindi. Deverakonda was last seen in action drama Liger that was co-produced by Karan Johar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×