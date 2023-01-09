Vijay Sethupathi’s new film to release on 3 February

Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan“, meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films till date. Having joined Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, mostly playing the role of a friend of lead characters in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as ‘Naalaya Iyakkunar’ for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’ (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller ‘Pizza’ (2012), and comedy entertainer ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ (2012).