Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Idam Porul Yaeval’ to get a theatrical release1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 01:00 PM IST
Sethupathi has played the antagonist in Tamil action drama ‘Master’, starring Vijay in the lead role.
‘Idam Porul Yaeval’, an unreleased Tamil language drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy starring Vijay Sethupathi, Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nandita Swetha will release in cinemas soon, the makers have said. The film has been complete for some time now.