With Vijay exiting films for a political career, can Tamil cinema move beyond star power?
SummaryThe Tamil film industry now has an opportunity to reinvent itself—but only if it can break free from the shackles of its star-centric legacy.
Tamil star Vijay’s announcement of his final film before a full-fledged political entry has raised questions about the future of the state’s cinema industry, which has long been anchored by star power. The unease is evident as icons Rajinikanth, Ajith and Kamal Haasan have scaled back to only one film release a year, leaving a void that emerging actors have yet to fill.