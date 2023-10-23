comScore
Vijay's ‘Leo’ wows global audience, beats Leonardo Di Caprio's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at Weekend Global Box Office

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo: Bloody Sweet not just turned out to be a big hit in India, but is also impressing its global audience. In the recent data, the movie surpassed Leonardo Di Caprio's movie at Weekend Global Box Office

Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, Leo, defeated Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie at the weekend global box office collection Premium
Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, Leo, defeated Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie at the weekend global box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, ‘Leo: Bloody Sweet’ continues to remain unbeatable at movie theatres. After breaking several records in terms of box office collection, movie achieved another forte after it debuted in third position at the global box office over the latest weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil blockbuster earned $31.2 million worldwide. Moreover, the movie also surpassed Leonardo Di Caprio's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at Weekend Global Box Office in terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, according to the data released by Comscore.

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio stood at the top position in terms of worldwide collection with $44 million. It was followed by “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" with $41.5 million. At third position was Leo with $31.2 million worldwide collection.

Leo stood at third position at worldwide weekend list. However, the movie beat Killers of the Flower Moon in the worldwide cumulative among new releases category.
View Full Image
Leo stood at third position at worldwide weekend list. However, the movie beat Killers of the Flower Moon in the worldwide cumulative among new releases category. (Comscore)

Joseph Vijay's Leo managed to beat ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in f worldwide cumulative among new releases category. Leonardo DiCaprio's movie collected $44 million in the category, whereas, Leo collected $48.5 million in the category.

The movie is a homage to David Cronenberg's film “History of Violence". Leo, released on October 19, is an action-thriller and revolves around the story of a docile cafe owner (played by Vijay) who ends up returning to his violent past.

With an impressive start after releasing in multiple languages, the movie earned 403.5 crore in its opening weekend. On the first day of its release, the movie earned 64.8 crore, split among four different languages, ie Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The Tamil version of the movie earned the most, with 48.96 crore. Its Telugu version earned 12.9 crore. The movie made modest collections in Hindi and Kannada version. Its Hindi version collected 2.8 crore, and Kannada version earned 14 lakh.

However, the movie's financial traction lost its momentum on the following day, as it accumulated 35.25 crore—a 45.6% decline from the inaugural day. The Tamil language version continued to dominate, securing 29.04 crore.

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 09:34 PM IST
