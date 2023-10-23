Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, ‘Leo: Bloody Sweet’ continues to remain unbeatable at movie theatres. After breaking several records in terms of box office collection, movie achieved another forte after it debuted in third position at the global box office over the latest weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil blockbuster earned $31.2 million worldwide. Moreover, the movie also surpassed Leonardo Di Caprio's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at Weekend Global Box Office in terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, according to the data released by Comscore.

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio stood at the top position in terms of worldwide collection with $44 million. It was followed by “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" with $41.5 million. At third position was Leo with $31.2 million worldwide collection.

View Full Image Leo stood at third position at worldwide weekend list. However, the movie beat Killers of the Flower Moon in the worldwide cumulative among new releases category. (Comscore)

Joseph Vijay's Leo managed to beat ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in f worldwide cumulative among new releases category. Leonardo DiCaprio's movie collected $44 million in the category, whereas, Leo collected $48.5 million in the category.

The movie is a homage to David Cronenberg's film “History of Violence". Leo, released on October 19, is an action-thriller and revolves around the story of a docile cafe owner (played by Vijay) who ends up returning to his violent past.

With an impressive start after releasing in multiple languages, the movie earned ₹403.5 crore in its opening weekend. On the first day of its release, the movie earned ₹64.8 crore, split among four different languages, ie Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The Tamil version of the movie earned the most, with ₹48.96 crore. Its Telugu version earned ₹12.9 crore. The movie made modest collections in Hindi and Kannada version. Its Hindi version collected ₹2.8 crore, and Kannada version earned ₹14 lakh.

However, the movie's financial traction lost its momentum on the following day, as it accumulated ₹35.25 crore—a 45.6% decline from the inaugural day. The Tamil language version continued to dominate, securing ₹29.04 crore.

