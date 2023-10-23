Vijay's ‘Leo’ wows global audience, beats Leonardo Di Caprio's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at Weekend Global Box Office
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo: Bloody Sweet not just turned out to be a big hit in India, but is also impressing its global audience. In the recent data, the movie surpassed Leonardo Di Caprio's movie at Weekend Global Box Office
Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, ‘Leo: Bloody Sweet’ continues to remain unbeatable at movie theatres. After breaking several records in terms of box office collection, movie achieved another forte after it debuted in third position at the global box office over the latest weekend.