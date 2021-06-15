NEW DELHI: Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Master, that had set the cash registers ringing when released in theatres this January, has managed an impressive satellite television premiere for its dubbed Hindi version with 6.7 million AMAs (average minute audience), according to latest estimates from TV monitoring agency BARC. The film was aired on Zee Cinema in the last week of May.

AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an "event", averaged across minutes.

To be sure, mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home. Last month, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned by viewers and critics alike after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, had clocked over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

Movie channels contributed 24% to total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Amid the pandemic-induced mobility curbs, with people mostly home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, said broadcast industry executives. Small-town, mass-market audiences are also more likely to switch to films on TV rather than take to content on streaming platforms.

“From a broadcast standpoint, the Hindi movie genre is expected to see growth in both pay and FTA (free-to-air) universe," Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18 had said in an earlier interview to Mint. The network had launched a new Hindi movie channel, Colors Cineplex Bollywood earlier this year in addition to its existing channels, Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Television film channels are expected to see a viewership jump of 10-20% as more people stay at home during the second wave of covid infections coupled with the fact that a fresh slate of movies is also available.





