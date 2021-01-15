Vijay’s Master sets stage for box office recovery

Kapil Agarwal, joint managing director of UFO Moviez, which is distributing the Hindi version of the film, said big-budget movies like Master will help pandemic-hit theatres get back on their feet. “Master has the potential to revive the fortunes of the ailing cinema industry and prompt the release of big-budget films across India. We intend to aggressively cross-promote stars of one region in other regions with a vision of one nation one film," Agarwal said in a statement.