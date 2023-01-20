Vijay-starrer ‘Varisu’ leads the box office race1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:17 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Varisu is leading the box office race, having made ₹108 crore at last count, according to trade website Box Office India. The other Tamil film that had released alongside, Ajith-starrer Thunivu had earned ₹80.25 crore domestically.