Vikram announces new film 'Thangalaan'
Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
NEW DELHI: Tamil star Vikram has announced a new film Thangalaan to be directed by Pa.Ranjith, known for movies like Kabali, Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Vikram debuted with En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990, followed by several language films. He found his major breakthrough playing a rogue-turned-lover in Bala’s tragedy film Sethu (1999) and next appeared in hits such as Dhill (2001), Gemini (2002), Dhool (2003), Saamy (2003), Anniyan (2005), Raavanan (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011) and Iru Mugan (2017). He also earned wider critical acclaim for his performances as differently abled people in Kasi (2001), Samurai (2002) and Pithamagan (2003); the last won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Vikram’s highest-grossing releases came with I (2015) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), with the latter having released this September.
Vikram was born to John Victor (actor Vinod Raj), who made a career out of supporting roles in Tamil films and television serials. He began his professional career by modelling in advertising films for brands including Chola Tea, TVS Excel and Alwyn watches as well as appearing in a six-episode television serial titled Galatta Kudumbam, which aired between November and December 1988. He was approached by veteran director C. V. Sridhar for a lead role in a film and made his debut in 1990 by appearing in En Kadhal Kanmani, a small budget love story featuring him alongside Rekha Nambiar, with Sridhar’s Thanthu Vitten Ennai, opposite Rohini being his next release.
During his struggling phase, Vikram dubbed for other heroes in films including voices for Prabhu Deva in Kaadhalan, Ajith Kumar in Amaravathi and Abbas in Kandukondain Kandukondain respectively. After initial success, he began to turn down chances to play supporting roles in films and was intent on making a breakthrough as a lead actor and notably turned down a role in Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey.