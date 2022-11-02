Vikram announces new film ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram was born to John Victor (actor Vinod Raj), who made a career out of supporting roles in Tamil films and television serials. He began his professional career by modelling in advertising films for brands including Chola Tea, TVS Excel and Alwyn watches as well as appearing in a six-episode television serial titled Galatta Kudumbam, which aired between November and December 1988. He was approached by veteran director C. V. Sridhar for a lead role in a film and made his debut in 1990 by appearing in En Kadhal Kanmani, a small budget love story featuring him alongside Rekha Nambiar, with Sridhar’s Thanthu Vitten Ennai, opposite Rohini being his next release.

