Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan's film all set to cross 400 crore soon

The action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has grossed ₹150 crore mark in its box office collection from Tamil Nadu over the weekend.
On Friday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Vikram may cross 'Viswasam' and ‘Baahubali2’ TN gross to reach all-time No.1.
Later Saturday, several reports claimed that the film was set to overtake Baahubali 2's collections in Tamil Nadu but it was confirmed only by Monday.
Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai on Monday confirmed that the action thriller has overtaken the lifetime collection of ‘Baahubali-2’ in Tamil Nadu. The SS Rajamouli directorial held the record for five years.
Film trade analyst Trinath said Vikram has grossed over ₹350 crore at the box-office worldwide and will most likely cross the 400-crore barrier too, reported Hindustan Times.
“Vikram is having a phenomenal run. It has already grossed over ₹350 crore and might very well breach ₹400 crore club by the end of its theatrical run. This is the biggest blockbuster in Kamal Haasan’s career," Hindustan Times quoted Trinath.
Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on 10 June, overtaking ‘Master’, with ₹142.25 crores approx. The movie collected ₹44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed ₹40 crores in the state, with the previous best being ₹38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.
Vikram, which was also dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent Vikram who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau.
One of the highlights of the movie is Suriya's five minute explosive cameo role of Rolex. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.
Meanwhile, the entire Vikram team is buoyed by the film’s success. Last week, Kamal Haasan said he is thrilled with the response of audiences to the movie. Haasan said Vikram's success will only motivate the teamto work harder on their next collaboration.
The film is in the same universe as the director’s previous film Kaithi and is also connected to Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film, also titled Vikram. The film sets up a larger universe of inter-connected films, which will continue with Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. It also introduces Suriya as the overarching villain of the franchise. No release date for Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2 have been announced yet.