Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan's film all set to cross 400 crore soon

Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on 10 June, overtaking ‘Master’, with ₹142.25 crores approx. The movie collected ₹44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed ₹40 crores in the state, with the previous best being ₹38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}