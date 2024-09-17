A Delhi-based law student has sent the singer a legal notice after failing to obtain a ticket for the concert, alleging malpractice

As Delhi fans eagerly await Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, set to begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26, a controversy has gripped the much-anticipated concert. A Delhi-based law student has sent the singer a legal notice after failing to obtain a ticket for the concert, alleging malpractice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The legal notice alleged that the organisers had announced that on September 12 (1 pm), the booking window of the concert would open for the fans, but the organisers opened the window early and the passes went live at 12:59 pm itself, due to which hundreds of fans booked the tickets within a minute and several remained left due to organisers fault, reported Free Press Journal.

According to the report, the law student, identified as Riddhima Kapoor— accused the organisers of the Dil-Luminati Tour of violating consumer rights, and reported alleged malpractices in the ticket sales process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kapoor claimed that she specifically got an HDFC Credit Card to get the early-bird passes.

“This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith," the Free Press Journal quoted the notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police Creative Warning Meanwhile, Delhi Police have penned a creative warning against fraudulent ticket sale of Dosanjh’s concert. Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's popular track 'Born To Shine'. And penned a witty caption using lyrics from his track.

"Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya," the caption read.