New Delhi: Young Indians enjoyed both virtual as well as physical meetings after getting vaccinated in 2021, according to insights from dating app Tinder .

Video dates have turned into a first date staple for singletons with mentions of ‘video call’ in Tinder bios growing by 52% globally. Bios refer to the brief description on a user's profile of their interests/details.

A significant number of Indians took to video dating on Tinder, with Hyderabad emerging as the chattiest video dating city, followed closely by Chennai and Bengaluru, the platform said.

These insights are based on comparisons in bios between the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2021 and the same period in 2020.

Yet, Gen Z was also looking to make a connection with new people close to them for real-life hangouts with ‘nearby’ and ‘close by’ both increasing by 20% in Tinder bios globally, showing that the real world isn’t going out of fashion anytime soon when it comes to dating.

Further, first dates have become more about activities than icebreakers. Daters are picking more interesting, unique first date activities that help them really get to know each other. Tinder saw mentions of ‘long walks’ in bios and requests for date activities from cycling to taking a pottery class in bios double during the year. When asked about first date go-to plans on Tinder, “picnic in a park" and ‘a virtual movie night’ were both popular choices made by members in India.

In a year when getting vaccinated was the first thing on everyone’s mind, sharing the post-vaccine lifestyle on their Tinder bios made Gen Z feel safer to meet someone. As vaccination drives accelerated locally between February and August 2021, mentions of ‘Vaccinated’ in bios in India grew by 40 times as members advocated for vaccine status as a dating essential.

Mentions of ‘small things’ increased by 30% year on year in Tinder bios as members shared their appreciation for the little joys in life. Indian Tinder members settled on small gestures such as ‘getting them coffee’ or ‘complimenting their outfits’ as ones that would make their day.

With music being the top interest shared amongst Tinder members globally, the songs members chose to display on their profile said a lot about their mood. Tracks such as Olivia Rodgrio’s good4u and Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s STAY ranked as chart-toppers in Tinder bios in 2021. Following them closely were Indian Punjabi numbers like AP Dhillon’s ‘Brown Munde’ and ‘Lover’ by Diljit Dosanjh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.