A number of single- screen theatres in India have decided to shut shop amid the uncertainty around the film exhibition business. Trade experts said more than 50% of India’s 6,327 single screens theatres will find it difficult to restart business.

Earlier this month, two iconic theatres in Chennai, AVM Rajeswari and Maharani, announced their closures. The two, which were known as the common man’s theatres, had served the working class with pocket-friendly ticket pricing, affordable food and beverage, and minimal parking rates for more than four decades.

The news of the closures followed the sale of Sapna theatre, a popular destination in Thrissur, to a business group.

Around 150 theatres in Karnataka were considering shutting down following the massive losses suffered due to the pandemic, and the government’s failure to provide any relief to the industry, said a report by The News Minute.

“Single-screens don’t have much of a chance anymore," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. Hygiene and a family-friendly ambience had always been challenges for these cinema halls, which catered to the low-income group, an aspect that multiplexes had scored on with posh amenities. “An increase in ticket prices to accommodate this was forbidden by many state governments and, anyway, if prices were raised, people would not come," he said.

The huge investment required on safety, social distancing, and sanitization measures once theatres reopen will be a burden even for multiplexes, compelling them to close non-performing properties across the country, said trade experts.

Single-screen theatres will find it difficult to adhere to the standard operating procedures. The smallest properties across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are spending at least ₹2 lakh per month on staff salaries and fixed costs, such as electricity and maintenance charges, which the government could have waved off considering that the small operators were out of business.

Besides, several migrant workers employed in theatres of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have returned home, Pillai said.

The sector is “on ventilator" emphasized independent film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who has operations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Rathi wrote an open letter to colleagues this week, urging them to keep going though “our problems are ours alone".

