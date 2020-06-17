Virus brings the curtains down on single-screen theatres

“Single-screens don’t have much of a chance anymore," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. Hygiene and a family-friendly ambience had always been challenges for these cinema halls, which catered to the low-income group, an aspect that multiplexes had scored on with posh amenities. “An increase in ticket prices to accommodate this was forbidden by many state governments and, anyway, if prices were raised, people would not come," he said.