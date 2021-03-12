NEW DELHI : Upcoming assembly elections across four states and two Union territories, and a renewed surge in coronavirus infections will further derail the recovery of the film distribution business, said experts.

While the focus of most people in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala has shifted to campaign activities, the surge in covid cases has prompted the Maharashtra government to impose lockdowns in Nagpur and Panvel.

Mumbai, and some other districts, too, are under the radar of the administration. This has only added to the troubles of film exhibitors, as close to 50% of the Hindi film business comes from Delhi and Mumbai.

While the makers of Tamil film Doctor have postponed the release, other Tamil and Malayalam movies slated to hit the big screen in March and April are also considering a May release, according to media and entertainment industry experts.

“Most Tamil and Malayalam releases slotted for March-end and early April likely to be pushed to May. Campaign for assembly elections in both states plus covid-19 situation and Ramzan fasting period starting on 15 April are reasons touted by the trade," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

Though the southern market has fared far better than the north, thanks to Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster Master and Telugu film Uppena running to packed houses, Pillai said most weekend releases recently barely generated any buzz. People seem less accommodating of small films despite the strong movie-viewing culture in the South. While such films could manage 40% occupancy during weekends in pre-covid times, they are now barely touching 10%. The attention has shifted to the state elections, especially in Tamil Nadu where for the first time, polls will be held without M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa who died in 2018 and 2016 respectively, leaving a void, Pillai added. “Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release (of Doctor) to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and, most importantly, the fans in mind," the makers of Doctor said in a statement.

