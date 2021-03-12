Virus, polls may crush silver screen’s revival dream

Though the southern market has fared far better than the north, thanks to Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster Master and Telugu film Uppena running to packed houses, Pillai said most weekend releases recently barely generated any buzz. People seem less accommodating of small films despite the strong movie-viewing culture in the South. While such films could manage 40% occupancy during weekends in pre-covid times, they are now barely touching 10%. The attention has shifted to the state elections, especially in Tamil Nadu where for the first time, polls will be held without M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa who died in 2018 and 2016 respectively, leaving a void, Pillai added. “Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release (of Doctor) to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and, most importantly, the fans in mind," the makers of Doctor said in a statement.