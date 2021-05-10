Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >India’s filmmakers are confining their scripts to small spaces

India’s filmmakers are confining their scripts to small spaces

Premium
Fahadh Faasil in Netflix’s Malayalam thriller Irul, which is set in a house with only three pivotal characters.
3 min read . 12:04 AM IST Lata Jha

Writers and directors of films and web shows are developing content, keeping social distancing and strict covid protocols in mind. So, song and dance sequences are out, and so are crowd scenes

The fear of the pandemic is changing how films and web series are being made and what viewers will watch.

Writers and directors of films and web shows are developing content, keeping social distancing and strict covid protocols in mind. So, song and dance sequences are out, and so are crowd scenes. Also being avoided are intimate scenes and exotic locales.

